An urgent call for blood, especially ‘O’ positive, has been made by the Blood Transfusion Centre.

In its call, the service appealed for more prudence in driving and for full attention to be given to health and safety regulations at the place of work.

One can donate blood at the Blood Bank in Guardamangia, which is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Protection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is being taken, the bank said.

It reminded donors to be in possession of their identity card.