Supplies of O positive and A negative blood are running dangerously low and donors are urgently needed to help replenish them, the National Blood Transfusion Service said on Saturday.

Donors can give blood on both Saturday and Sunday, the service said, with its Gwardamangia headquarters open between 8am and 6pm and a mobile blood donation unit set to be located next to Balzan parish church on Sunday between 8.30am and 1pm.

People can also choose to donate at a district clinic in Xewkija on Tuesday January 14 between 1pm and 5pm.