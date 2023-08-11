The blood bank is urging people to donate blood on Friday morning, with O Positive reserves being "critically low".

Patients scheduled for operations and cancer patients may not receive the necessary blood in time, the National Blood Transfusion Service Malta warned in a statement.  

Donations from other blood groups are also needed.

The donation centre in Guardamangia is open every day from 8am to 6pm.

You can also request transport to and from the centre.

More information here, on the Facebook page, 7930 7307 or 8007 4313.

