An urgent call for O Positive blood donations has been issued by the National Transfusion Service.

In an email, the service urged people to donate blood at the blood bank in Guardamangia, possibly today Friday until 6pm.

The bank is open daily from 8am to 6pm.

Donors have to be in possession of their identity card and should wear a mask.

More information can be obtained here. One can also call 7930 7307 or freephone 8007 4313.