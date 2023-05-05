An urgent call for blood donations has been issued by the National Blood Transfusion Service.

In a statement, the service said the blood reserve has dropped drastically.

"We need all blood groups especially 96 bags O Positive. The patients are waiting for you to have their operations performed and receive the necessary transfusions."

The bank is open today until 6pm

More information can be obtained here or on tel: 7930 7307 or freephone 8007 4313.