The National Blood Transfusions Unit has issued a call for donations of 'O'-positive blood.

"We have an urgent need today for 112 bags of O-positive blood. Patients depend on you for operations and their cure," the unit said.

Other blood types are also needed.

The unit, near St Luke's Hospital, is open between 8am and 6pm.

www.blood.gov.mt https://www.facebook.com/bloodmalta