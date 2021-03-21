The Nationalist Party is holding an urgent meeting of its parliamentary group on Sunday at 6pm.

In a statement, the party said the meeting is being called in view of Saturday's developments in court which saw former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembi and other people charged with corruption, money laundering and other crimes.

The charges followed the conclusion of two magisterial inquiries which had been requested by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

They related to the sale of passports and graft between Schembri and a former managing director of Allied Newspapers, Adrian Hillman.