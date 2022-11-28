Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said on Sunday that twice former winners Uruguay are relishing their status as underdogs ahead of facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar.

It was a similar scenario four years ago when an Edinson Cavani brace helped the South Americans stun the then-European champions 2-1 in the last 16.

And following their drab 0-0 draw with South Korea on Thursday, the Celeste are looking forward to tyring to overturn the odds once again in their Group H clash at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.

“We respect everyone, but the less you know about Uruguay the better it turns out for us,” said Tottenham player Bentancur.

“It’s better not to attract attention, to be humble, respect our opponents, and play all the same.

“At the last World Cup we did it really well, starting from behind.”

More details here...