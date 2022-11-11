Veteran star strike pairing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were called up for their fourth and probably final World Cup together as Uruguay coach Diego Alonso named his 26-man squad for Qatar.

There was also room for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo in the squad announced late on Thursday night despite the 23-year-old still recovering from a calf injury.

Barcelona are due to send a medical specialist to Qatar to continue treating Araujo and ensure he does not play until fully fit, following an agreement made between the Catalans and the Uruguayan football federation (AUF).

