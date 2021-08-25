Uruguay international Lucas Torreira has signed with Fiorentina on loan from Arsenal, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Midfielder Torreira, 25, spent last season also on loan at La Liga winners Atletico Madrid, where he played 26 times in all competitions.

Fiorentina didn’t announce the financial details of the deal but Italian media report that he arrived on a season-long loan for 1.5 million euros, with an option to buy for a further 15 million euros.

