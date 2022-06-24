US artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, who was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting in her solo routine, was omitted from a revised startlist just before the team competition began on Friday.

Alvarez, who fainted at the end of her routine at the World Championships on Wednesday, had been on all previous versions of the startlist for the US eight-woman team, but was replaced by Yujin Chang just before the 1600 local time (1400 GMT) start.

A FINA official said the swimming organisation had asked Alvarez to undergo a full medical examination Friday morning but said he did not know the result.

Alvarez fainted and dropped to the bottom at the end of her individual routine and was saved by her quick-thinking coach, Andrea Fuentes.

