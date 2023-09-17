Malta has in the past two days hosted talks between Jake Sullivan, the United States national security advisor to President Joe Biden, and Wang Yi, the People’s Republic of China Foreign Minister, who were also accompanied by their respective delegations.

The meeting comes in the wake of tense relations between the world's largest two economies spurred by a numer of factors including China's support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to the US media, they discussed a potential leaders' meeting and other issues in the relationship.

The meeting is being seen as "a significant step in US efforts" to repair the deeply strained relations .

A meeting was also held between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Sullivan, during which both sides highlighted that the stability of the Mediterranean region is of paramount importance for global peace and security.

Abela underlined the importance of global peace as a fundamental prerequisite for a prosperous world where the quality of life for people and communities enables nations to cooperate and address global challenges.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said the weekend hosting of these discussions by Malta reaffirmed the country’s longstanding role as a natural and safe place for holding high-level diplomatic discussions.

"When called upon like these past days, Malta will continue to give its part to facilitate more open channels of communications in line with its longstanding position of advocating for a more just, peaceful and prosperous future."