The US Labour Department reported on Thursday an increase of more than six million people who filed for unemployment benefits in the week to March 27.

Economists had forecast a figure of between four to five million claims as several states adopted strict coronavirus-related restrictions that limited business activity throughout the country. Some economists had predicted that the jobless claims figure would reach as high as nine million.

The latest surge in jobless claims means that the employment rate may have fallen by more than six percentage points in the last two weeks alone and the April unemployment rate could hit 10 per cent.

In the meantime, German unemployment was largely stable in March, before strict containment measures on business and movement of people brought about thousands of shutdowns in Europe’s largest economy.

The number of people out of work rose by just 1,000, significantly less than economists expected. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at five per cent during the month. The rate was forecast to rise to 5.1 per cent.

Germany’s federal labour agency cautioned that the report does not reflect the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis as it is based on data available through March 12. With large parts of the economy in lockdown, unemployment is likely to have risen more.

Finally, in the UK, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed that UK house prices rose at the fastest rate in more than two years in March before the coronavirus pandemic struck the British economy. House prices rose by three per cent last month just before the coronavirus outbreak hit.

But the mortgage lender warned that housing market activity is “grinding to a halt” as the coronavirus lockdown precludes potential buyers and sellers from viewing properties. Banks have also withdrawn mortgages or made it tougher to secure mortgages, further dampening house prices.

In the first quarter of this year, house prices gained 1.3 per cent sequentially, taking the annual growth rate to 2.5 per cent.

