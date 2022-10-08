US manager Vlatko Andonovski said the players “did an incredible” job of using the women’s international between the world champions and Euro 2022 winners England as a platform to fight against sexual violence.

England beat the US 2-1 in Friday’s friendly at Wembley with a Lauren Hemp goal and a penalty from Georgia Stanway either side of a Sophia Smith strike.

But the build-up to the match in London was overshadowed by the damning revelations in a report detailing “systemic” sexual abuse and misconduct in the US domestic game.

