A highly-anticipated report released by the US Labour Department on Thursday showed that consumer prices increased by more than expected in May, as pent-up demand and higher prices for goods stoked concerns about inflationary pressures. The Labour Department said that its consumer price index, or CPI, rose by 0.6 per cent in May after climbing by 0.8 per cent in April.

Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.4 per cent. Core consumer prices, that exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.7 per cent in May following a 0.9 per cent advance in April. Core prices were also expected to rise by 0.4 per cent. Compared to the same month last year, consumer prices in May were up by five per cent the report showed, reflecting the biggest spike in prices since August of 2008. The annual rate of core consumer price growth also accelerated to 3.8 per cent in May, which represents the biggest jump since June of 1992.

Meanwhile, in the UK, retail sales increased by the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began, driven by the relaxation of restrictions, data from the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed on Tuesday. Total sales grew by 10 per cent compared with the same month in 2019 before COVID-19 hit consumer spending and tipped the UK into recession. Pent-up demand among consumers has meant a high street spree, with furniture and household goods sales leading the way. Following the reopening of physical shops, online sales growth fell back to 39 per cent in May compared with a three-month average of 64 per cent. However, it remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic growth of 1.5 per cent in May 2019.

Finally, Germany’s industrial production logged an unexpected decline in April, most likely caused by supply bottlenecks due to a lack of semiconductors, timber and other intermediate goods. The Federal Statistics Office said that industrial output dropped by one per cent month-on-month in April, after a downwardly revised increase of 2.2 per cent in March. Economists had forecast a 0.4 per cent rise.

From a year earlier, April’s industrial output increased by 26.4 per cent in calendar-adjusted terms, according to Destatis. The weaker-than-expected industrial production figures suggest that the German economy will have to rely on household spending to support a still-fragile recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

