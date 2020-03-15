A key measure of US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, but could drop in the coming months as the coronavirus outbreak depresses demand for some goods and services, outweighing price increases related to shortages caused by disruptions in the supply chain.

The Labour Department said on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index inched up 0.1 per cent last month, matching its January increase. Compared to a year earlier, prices rose by 2.3 per cent.

Excluding volatile items such as food and energy, prices went up by 0.2 per cent in February and 2.4 per cent compared with a year earlier. The report showed that inflation in the US is still mild, a trend that has been in place since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

In the meantime, a gauge of British house prices rose at the fastest rate in nearly four years in February as the residential property market rallied for a third consecutive month, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said on Thursday.

The house price balance rose sharply to 29 per cent in February from 18 per cent in January. This was also above economists’ expectations of 20 per cent. However, a survey conducted by RICS also showed concerns over the potential impact of the coronavirus on the market.

“For now at least, feedback around expectations are consistent with activity levels continuing to strengthen albeit relatively modestly,” Simon Rubinsohn, RICS’s chief economist said in a statement.

Finally, eurozone industrial production expanded for the first time in five months in January, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday, in a sign that a recovery in the currency bloc was under way before the coronavirus epidemic began hitting the economy last month.

Industry output in the 19 countries that share the euro was up by 2.3 per cent month-on-month in January, when the US and China signed an initial deal to resolve the trade dispute between them. Economists had forecast a moderate increase in production of 1.4 per cent for January after December’s initially estimated fall of 2.1 per cent.

Compared to the same month last year, industrial production fell by 1.9 per cent, slower than the 3.6 per cent decline logged in December and against economists’ forecasts of a drop of 3.1 per cent.

