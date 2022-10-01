A’ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women’s basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.

Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games.

The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome – the biggest-ever crowd for a women’s basketball match in Australia.

In front of the watching Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, the odds were heavily stacked against China, who were led by Li Yueru with 19 points and took home their first medal since 1994.

On top of being 10-time champions, the USA were coming off a record-breaking 83-43 semi-final victory against Canada, the biggest win ever in a World Cup last four, and they had beaten China 77-66 in the group phase.

