Malta's infrastructure will be used by US drone manufacturers and software providers to support their research, development and global commercialisation objectives in a "strategic initiative".

The initiative between Transport Malta’s Civil Aviation Directorate, Malta’s Civil Aviation Authority and the Ummanned Aircraft Systems Cente at San Bernardino international airport was announced on Thursday.

TM said Malta is recognised worldwide as a key hub for aviation, with drone technology an increasing focus.

This initiative, formalised by a memorandum of understanding, “provides a solid platform to leverage the capabilities of both entities, with the UAS Center at SBD serving as an advantageous southern California testing and demonstration site for drone companies based in and around Malta”.

Charles Pace, director general of the Civil Aviation Directorate, thanked the US Embassy and the UAS centre at SBD for their collaboration.

“We certainly can assist and also gain experience through such cooperation and quality projects that come to our shores,” he said.

UAS Center at SBD administrator Kimberly Benson said the partnership would allow its client companies "to scale in the European market more quickly and efficiently".

This partnership was assisted by the US Department of Commerce’s US Commercial Service working in tandem with the US Embassy in Malta.