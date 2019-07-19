It is expected that Friday's US growth numbers are set to show a big dip for the last quarter. The US economy has grown strongly over the past couple of years supported by tax cuts, outperforming key trading partners. The economy currently has unemployment close to 50-year lows with workers experiencing pay rises while equity and home prices continue to push higher. However, there are signs of that growth is starting to slow, which is principally coming from the investor confidence slump from ongoing trade tensions.

Tariffs and trade

Those on-off US–China trade concerns have contributed to significant swings in GDP growth rates over recent quarters and hence expecting the same again in tomorrow’s report. Back in the second half of last year, a surge in imports was seen and a big build-up of inventories as firms looked to stock up on Chinese consumer goods and components ahead of anticipated tariffs. Those tariff hikes were postponed by President Trump in December, but due to the length of time it takes to order and ship products from Asia, American businesses could not do much about it in the short run.

Consequently, imports fell sharply in the first quarter of 2019 but exports held up well, so net trade contributed 0.94 percentage points of the 3.1 per cent total growth. However, imports are set to rebound in the second quarter, so this should be a major drag on second quarter growth.

Inventories contributed 0.55 percentage points after big increases in the second half of last year. Hence, a reversal is expected. This certainly appears to have been a key factor that has led to softer manufacturing output in recent months. In fact, the inventory and trade combination could knock as much as 1.7 percentage points off second quarter headline GDP growth.

Investment growth is slowing

Business investment may also be a little disappointing relative to recent trends. Core durable goods orders point to weaker growth here, largely due to the global uncertainty and trade tensions making firms more cautious about putting money to work. Federal Reserve officials are aware of these causes and in fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, attributed slow growth in business investment to trade tensions and slower global growth.

Fed’s approach

That being said, recent data has been encouraging, with the consumer sector clearly in a good place and even manufacturing showing renewed signs of life.

Undoubtedly, second quarter GDP will be weaker than in the first quarter, given the volatility in trade and inventories. Both quarters together would give an average growth rate of 2.5 per cent and is slower than 3 per cent growth seen in much of 2018.

In addition, there is also the threat that trade uncertainty will continue to act as a brake on activity. To combat this risk, markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to go ahead with a 25bp rate cut at the end of July and with a further 25bp move likely in September. While inflation is benign, the economic backdrop does not appear bad enough to justify more aggressive action than the aforementioned.

This article was issued by Maria Fenech, Investment Management Support Officer at Calamatta Cuschieri.