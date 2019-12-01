The US economy expanded “modestly” from October through mid-November and the outlook “generally remained positive,” according to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest report on the world’s largest economy.

The Fed’s Beige Book, a summary of anecdotal information on current economic conditions by each Federal Reserve Bank across the country, was slightly more upbeat compared to its previous assessment last month, when the central bank said the economy was expanding at a “slight to modest pace”. Since then, the stock market has surged to record highs, reflecting fresh optimism that the US and China will soon agree to a preliminary trade deal that reduces tensions between them. The central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged after three straight rate cuts.

Meanwhile, eurozone economic confidence improved more than expected in November, thanks to a brighter outlook in the key services sector and improved optimism in industry and among consumers, survey data showed this week.

The European Commission’s economic sentiment index in the countries that share the euro rose to 101.3 in November from 100.8 in October. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 101.

Sentiment among consumers rose to -7.2 from -7.6 and in retail trade to -0.2 from -0.9. The survey also showed that inflation expectations among consumers fell in November to 19.4 from 21.5 in October, below the long-term average of 22.5.

Finally in the UK, annual growth in house prices has been below one per cent each month for the last year in a relatively stagnant market, according to Nationwide. Prices rose 0.8 per cent in the year to late November, the mortgage lender said. This is a slight uptick on the previous month when prices rose by 0.4 per cent. Nationwide also said that the housing market was being affected by wider economic uncertainty over weak global growth and Britain planned exit from the European Union.

The average UK home costs £215,734 (€252,744) according to Nationwide. On a monthly basis, house price growth came in at 0.5 per cent from 0.2 per cent in October. Economists had expected a marginal 0.1 per cent rise.

