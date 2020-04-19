Surveys of the US Federal Reserve’s 12 districts for activity across sectors, known as the Beige Book, showed that economic activity declined steeply in March due to measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Leisure and hospitality as well as retail were the hardest-hit.

The report, released on Wednesday, also showed that manufacturing declines varied among industries. However, food and medical product producers saw strong demand even though they faced obstacles in production and in their supply chains. “Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the US as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

Meanwhile, German inflation slowed to a four-month low in March, confirming a preliminary estimate, final data from Destatis showed last week. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.4 per cent year-on-year after a 1.7 per cent increase in each of the previous two months.

The March inflation rate was the slowest since November, when it registered 1.1 per cent. The slowdown in inflation was largely caused by a 0.9 per cent fall in the prices of energy and a 3.4 per cent decrease in package tours.

At the same time, food prices rose by 3.7 per cent. The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in March after a 1.7 per cent increase in February. The March HICP was the lowest since November, when it logged 1.2 per cent.

Finally in China, house prices rose in March, underpinned by pent-up demand after the coronavirus lockdown, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday. During March, house prices increased in 38 out of 70 cities surveyed by the NBS.

Home prices rose by about one per cent on a monthly basis in March after stalling in February. Prices remained flat on month in Beijing and edged up 0.1 per cent in Shanghai. While Shenzhen reported an increase of 0.5 per cent, prices fell by 0.5 per cent in Guangzhou.

Data showed that house prices remained unchanged in Wuhan, the first city affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.