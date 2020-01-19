The US economy entered 2020 on a solid footing, having kept up its modest expansion in the final six weeks of 2019, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said.

Tight labour markets, slow price increases and a solid holiday season, especially among online shoppers, offset weakness in the manufacturing sector, the central bank said in its periodic report of anecdotes from businesses around the country known as the ‘Beige Book’.

Trade uncertainty and tariffs continued to weigh on some businesses, the report said. However, it suggests that businesses are confident in their prospects.

The Beige Book is normally released about two weeks before the Fed’s next interest rate decision, with the first monetary policy meeting of the year set for January 28-29.

Meanwhile, German consumer prices were up in December in line with forecasts, driven by increases in energy and food prices, German statistics agency Destatis reported on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose by 0.5 per cent in December compared with November, and by 1.5 per cent compared with December a year earlier, Destatis said.

The annual inflation rate was the highest since July, when it was 1.7 per cent. On the other hand, the European Union harmonised inflation index grew by 0.6 per cent compared with November and by 1.5 per cent compared with the previous December.

For the whole of 2019, consumer prices in Germany rose by 1.4 per cent on an annual average basis compared with the previous year, while they grew by 1.8 per cent on average in 2018.

Finally, in the China, the economy last year grew at the slowest pace since 1990, highlighting the domestic challenges facing the authorities despite a deal in its painful trade war with the US.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that gross domestic product grew by 6.1 per cent in 2019, in line with economists’ expectations, but also showing that the world’s second largest economy is under pressure from weak consumer spending, rising unemployment and problems in the banking system.

Growth between October and December came in at six per cent, lower than some analysts had expected.

