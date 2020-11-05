Vote-counting in the US presidential election was inching forward on Thursday with knife-edge battles in five states set to decide whether it would be Donald Trump or Democratic rival Joe Biden who will hold the keys to the White House.

One state on its own, Pennsylvania, with 20 votes in the electoral college, will be enough for Biden to win the contest by reaching the magical number of 270 electoral college votes. Trump, who has 213 electoral college votes, has been leading Pennsylvania for more than a day, but Biden has been catching up fast as mail-in ballots come in, and there are enough remaining ballots for him to overtake the president.

Trump had already instituted a lawsuit challenging the validity of mail-in ballots received after election day.

Biden has also been closing in on Trump in Georgia, with the margin between the two just 18,600 with 50,000 votes still on the table.

Conversely, Trump has been catching up Biden in the battle for Arizona. Democrats appear to be confident that the former vice-president will manage to hang on, but significantly, this is one state which has, so far, not been subjected to a flurry of lawsuits by the Trump camp.

Recounts have already been demanded by Trump after Biden narrowly won Michigan and Wisconsin.

The battle is also still raging in Nevada, where Biden leads by 0.5%, and South Carolina, which Trump is expected to win.

Trump lawsuits

Trump's campaign has announced lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia along with recounts.

Tension has also shifted to the streets, even if so far there has not been the kind of unrest that some feared just ahead of the election, prompting businesses in several major city centers to board up windows.

In Detroit, a Democratic stronghold that is majority Black, a crowd of mostly-white Trump supporters chanted "Stop the count!" and tried to barge into an election office before being blocked by security.

US news networks showed an aggressive pro-Trump crowd also gathering outside a vote counting office in the important Arizona county of Maricopa, which includes Phoenix.

Burly law enforcement officers formed a protective line at the facility's doors. Some of the protesters openly carried firearms, which is legal in the state, while people chanted "Count the votes!"

An observer mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors votes around the West and former Soviet Union, found no evidence of election fraud and said Trump's "baseless allegations" eroded trust in democracy.

The tight White House race and recriminations evoked memories of the 2000 election between Republican George W Bush and Democrat Al Gore.

That race, which hinged on a handful of votes in Florida, eventually ended up in the Supreme Court, which halted a recount while Bush was ahead.

The US Elections Project estimated total 2020 turnout at a record 160 million including more than 101.1 million early voters.