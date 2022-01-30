The US Embassy is inviting Maltese youths between the ages of 16 and 18 to apply for the 2022 Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship. The Fellowship workshops will be held in the US in summer.

The programme honours American statesman and diplomat Benjamin Franklin, whose life and career strengthened transatlantic cooperation. The purpose of the initiative is to empower and foster relationships among young Europeans and Americans, to promote freedom globally and advance shared values.

About 45 Europeans and 10 Americans, including one Maltese, will participate in an intensive, four-week exchange focused on common challenges that youth on both sides of the Atlantic face in the 21st century. The US Embassy will fully fund one Maltese participant.

E-mail usembmalta@state.gov for more information. The deadline for nominations is February 9.