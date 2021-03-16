The US embassy in Malta has nominated Matthew Caruana Galizia for the US Secretary of State’s International Anti-corruption Champions award.

Matthew is the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and is himself an award winning investigative journalist.

The US embassy said the award honours individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries.

Matthew Caruana Galizia was nominated "because of his work exposing financial crime, money laundering, and tax evasion".

The embassy also pointed out how Caruana Galizia was a lead engineer in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ (ICIJ) investigations into six major global corruption investigations: Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Luxembourg Leaks, Fatal Extraction, Panama Papers, and Paradise Papers.

In 2017, the ICIJ, including Caruana Galizia and his colleagues, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting. His work was instrumental in compelling governments to fulfill their commitments to international anti-corruption standards.