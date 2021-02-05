The US Embassy is urging NGOs to submit project ideas impacting asylum seekers, which could benefit from the 2021-2022 US Department of State Julia Taft Refugee Fund opportunity.

On Friday it called on local NGOs to submit proposals that feature sustainable, quick-impact projects that meet gaps in assistance for refugees or returnee communities in Malta, including but not limited to, projects aimed at providing tools to enhance competitiveness in the employment market or otherwise promote self-sufficiency.

The projects should benefit both the populations of concern - refugees, or returned refugees - and the host community.

NGOs may request up to $25,000 (around €20,855) for programmes that will take place between September 15, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Organisations currently receiving funding from the US will be given lower priority in the selection process.

The deadline for proposals is February 17, 2021.

More information here.