The United States Federal Aviation Authority said on Wednesday it was "working to restore" a key flight information system, with flight operations across the country affected.

At least one major airline said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the FAA tweeted. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

The NOTAM system provides information to flight crews about hazards, changes to airport facilities and other essential information on procedures. The FAA said the processing of NOTAMs was "impaired".

Major US carrier United Airlines said shortly after the announcement it had "temporarily delayed all domestic flights" due to the outage.

There were at least 1,230 flights delayed in the United States by 7am US Eastern time (12:00 GMT), flight tracking website Flight Aware data showed, although it was unclear how many of those delays were related to the outage.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was in contact with the FAA.

"I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots," he tweeted.

"FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates."