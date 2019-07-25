A closely-watched measure of US manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted for the first time since 2016, boosting expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing index came in at 49.1 for August, its worst level since January 2016. ISM readings below 50 represents a contraction in manufacturing.

The August contraction brought to an end 35 months of expansion, where the index averaged 56.5, according to the ISM.

The gauge of new orders dropped to a more than seven-year low, while the production index fell to the lowest level since the latter part of 2015. However, a separate report published later in the week showed a notable acceleration in the rate of growth in US service sector activity in the month of August.

In the meantime, German factory orders slipped in July, highlighting an industrial slump that has pushed Europe’s largest economy closer to a recession.

The IFO Institute, a Munich-based think tank, said: “Worry lines among German business leaders are getting deeper and deeper.” Its closely-watched monthly confidence index declined to 94.3 points in August, from 95.8 in July, the weakest level since late 2012.

Forecasts for the export-oriented country remain gloomy amid increased risks of a no-deal Brexit and escalating trade tensions.

Finally in the UK, British vehicle sales dropped by an annual rate of 1.6 per cent in the low-season month of August, as plummeting demand for diesel vehicles weighed on the market but there was a 377.5 per cent jump in registrations of battery-powered models, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed.

Diesel car sales fell for the 29th consecutive month, logging a double-digit fall of 12.2 per cent, albeit slower than the decreases seen in recent months.

Sales of petrol-powered cars, which represented about 64 per cent of the market, grew slightly by one per cent.

