A data analytics company that says it can predict when automotive parts will fail has won a lucrative government contract in the US.

We Predict, based in Michigan, has agreed terms on a three-year $2.9m (circa €2.6m) contract to give the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) access to its data.

Based on machine learning and a unique predictive methodology, the firm’s Deepview product gathers hundreds of millions of vehicle service records from car dealers and independent service centres, analysing failures to better understand quality and safety issues.

Deepview solves the challenge of tracking problems after the warranty period. - James Davies, We Predict

We Predict will work with the US government agency’s Office of Defect Investigations to monitor safety-related issues after manufacturer warranty periods have expired, with the aim being to improve decision-making about recalls.

James Davies, We Predict founder and chief executive, said: “Problems are easier for manufacturers to trend when the vehicle is under warranty and serviced at their dealerships. Deepview solves the challenge of tracking problems after the warranty period.

“The data and analytics will enable NHTSA to identify vehicle problems that can pose a safety issue and respond accordingly.”