US First Lady Jill Biden made an unnannounced visit to Ukraine Sunday, her spokesman said, crossing the border from Slovakia to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska at a school being used as a shelter for displaced civilians including children.

"I wanted to come on Mother's Day. I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden told reporters.

A US official on the visit also said it was Zelenska's first public appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

US First lady Jill Biden (L) and Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska (R) join a group of children making tissue-paper bears for Mother’s Day gifts at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod.