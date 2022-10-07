US star Megan Rapinoe has urged football authorities to use the “horrifying” revelations of systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in the American domestic women’s game as a catalyst for change.

A report published by former US attorney general Sally Yates earlier this week featured multiple allegations of abusive behaviour by team coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

More than 200 NWSL players — many of them members of US national teams — were interviewed by Yates and detailed patterns of abuse including manipulation and tirades.

Click here for full story.