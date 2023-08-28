The United States gathered momentum with a win over Greece at the Basketball World Cup on Monday, while there were historic first victories for debutants South Sudan and Cape Verde.

Defending champions Spain, Serbia and a Luka Doncic-inspired Slovenia picked up their second wins of the tournament, while New Zealand and Cote d’Ivoire got off the mark.

The United States faced a Greece side missing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in their second game in Manila, and they wasted little time in showing their quality in a 109-81 win.

“Our thought process every game is to wear the opponent down,” said head coach Steve Kerr.

“We’re 12-deep on our roster and we’re just trying to stay solid on every possession and really put pressure on the opponent.”

