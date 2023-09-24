US national debt has exceeded the $33 trillion threshold for the first time ever, a report by the US Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the US Congressional Budget Office estimated earlier this month that the world’s largest economy is on track for a budget deficit of $1.7 trillion this fiscal year, an acceleration from the $1.4 trillion deficit of 2022. That deficit equates to 6.3 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the latest calculations by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The historic debt and spending levels come as US lawmakers are facing a government shutdown at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday raised its 2023 outlook for the global economy but trimmed its projections for next year as interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation take their toll.

In its quarterly Economic Outlook, the OECD said that it now expects the world economy to grow by three per cent this year, up from the 2.7 per cent seen in its June review.

The first half of 2023 was stronger than expected; however, stubbornly high inflation and an unexpectedly weak Chinese economy could weigh on global growth, the OECD said.

The OECD put forward recommendations for global leaders on how to tackle weaker growth and high inflation. The organisation suggested monetary policy may need to remain “restrictive” for quite some time, until there are “clear signs that underlying inflationary pressure are durably abating”.

Finally, German producer prices saw their biggest year-on-year decline in August since the data series began in 1949, supporting the view that inflation in Europe’s largest economy is falling.

The German statistics office Destatis reported last week that the producer price index (PPI) fell by 12.6 per cent year-on-year in August, more than double the percentage decline recorded in the previous month, which was the first decline since November 2020. The August PPI figure was in line with economists’ expectations.

“The main reason for the year-on-year decline in producer prices was lower energy prices, but also decreases in the prices of intermediate goods,” Destatis added. In August, energy prices posted a decrease of 31.9 per cent from a year earlier.

