The US Government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ system following a number of accidents involving emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the news on its website, with 17 people injured and one killed in the incidents identified by the organisation.

Since 2018, the agency has identified 11 crashes where a Tesla on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control has hit a vehicle with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

The investigation covers Models 3, X, Y and S built between 2014 and 2021, with reports suggesting that it relates to over 765,000 vehicles.

