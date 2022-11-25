United States skipper Tyler Adams says his teammates are embracing their underdog status as they chase another World Cup upset against mighty England on Friday.

The US head into Friday’s Group B clash at the Al Bayt Stadium desperately needing a positive result after being held to a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday.

England meanwhile go into the game on a high after a 6-2 mauling of Iran, and a win for Gareth Southgate’s side would see them assured of a place in the last 16.

