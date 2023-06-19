Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun found the target as the United States won the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday and then took aim at his club’s hierarchy, saying he will not accept another loan move.

Balogun, who switched his national team allegiance from England to the US last month, spent last season on loan at French Ligue 1 club Reims where he impressed with 21 goals.

He further added to his growing reputation with a clinical strike on Sunday to seal a 2-0 win for the US against Canada, winning a medal in just his second game for his new team.

The 21-year-old said he now plans to take some vacation time but made clear he is not in the mood for another temporary transfer.

