A US hospital switched off life support for a man after the wrong family gave its consent, a lawsuit alleges.

The man, naked, unconscious and with severe facial injuries, was found under a car in Chicago and taken to Mercy Hospital in April.

The police mistakenly identified him through mug shots as Alfonso Bennett. The hospital then contacted who it thought were his relatives.

His supposed sisters visited him in hospital, raised doubts about his identity, then gave their consent for life support to be switched off. They were with him when he died.

But then, as the family were preparing the funeral, the real Mr Bennett showed up at a barbecue, having been away for some days.

After fingerprinting the man at the morgue, the police identified him as Elisha Brittman, 69.

His real family were then contacted. They had been looking for him, having even phoned Mercy Hospital itself.

Now both families are suing the hospital and the city of Chicago for negligence and inflicting intentional emotional distress.