Three-time world 110-meter hurdles champion and 1984 Olympic runner-up Greg Foster has died at age 64, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) athletic department announced on Monday.

The American legend had been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease in which a protein build up causes organ damage. The illness led to a 2020 heart transplant.

Foster died peacefully on Sunday, a statement from the school said.

