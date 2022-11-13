A closely watched measure of US inflation subsided in October by more than forecast, offering hope that the fastest price increases in the US in decades are fading, giving Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers room to slow down their steep interest-rate increases.

The consumer price index (CPI), a broad-based measure of goods and services front-loaded costs, increased by 0.4 per cent in October compared to the prior month, and by 7.7 per cent from the same month last year. Economists were expecting rises of 0.6 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively.

Excluding volatile items like food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased by 0.3 per cent for the month and by 6.3 per cent on an annual basis.

While the deceleration in core prices is welcome news, inflation remains much too high. Fed chair Jerome Powell earlier this month said that the Fed needs to see a consistent pattern of weaker monthly inflation for it to go easy on interest rates.

In the meantime, UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in almost two years as rising mortgage rates and a pessimistic outlook for the economy depressed demand.

UK house prices fell by 0.4 per cent in October after Liz Truss’s mini-budget drove a sudden rise in mortgage rates, mortgage lender Halifax said. The fall in the average price to £292,598 was the third decline in the past four months and the steepest since February 2021. This led to the annual rate of growth in house prices to slow to 8.3 per cent in October from 9.8 per cent in September.

“While a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini-budget which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases,” Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said.

Finally, in Germany, industrial production grew in September, despite a fall in the energy-intensive sectors and ongoing supply bottlenecks, official data showed on Monday. Output increased by 0.6 per cent during the review month compared with the previous month, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

While the first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product growth came in at a surprisingly positive 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, in contradiction to the recession talk of the recent months, the batch of September data paints a clearly more pessimistic picture.

