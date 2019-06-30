US inflation accelerated in July as a gauge of consumer prices saw its strongest two-month gain since 2006.

The US Labour Department said on Tuesday that the consumer price index, which measures what Americans pay for everyday items, rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 per cent in July from the previous month. Excluding volatile items such as food and energy, the so-called core consumer prices also rose by 0.3 per cent for a second month in a row. This is the strongest two-month gain in more than a decade. However, signs of an acceleration in inflation will likely do little to change market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next month amid worsening trade tensions.

In the meantime, the UK jobs market remained resilient in the month of June, with the strongest earnings growth in 11 years. Wage growth rose to 3.9 per cent, while the employment rate was 76.1, the highest level since the current data series began.

A record high of 32.81 million people were in employment, a report published by the Office for National Statistics showed. This was 425,000 more than a year earlier and was largely because of more people working full-time. The report contrasts with figures released a few days earlier indicating that the UK’s economy contracted by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year, the first decline since 2012.

Finally, Germany’s economy shrank in the second quarter as global uncertainty and trade tensions took their toll on its manufacturers. GDP for the three months ended June contracted by 0.1 per cent compared to the previous quarter. This is down from 0.4 per cent growth reported in the first three months of the year.

The world’s fourth largest economy, and Europe’s biggest, has been hit by what analysts have described as a “perfect storm” of negative factors.

The GDP decline, which was predicted by most economists, puts Germany at risk of a technical recession this year (defined by two consecutive quarters of declining GDP) and contrasts with the overall eurozone’s 0.2 per cent GDP growth in the three months to June.

