US inflation soared an annual rate 7.9 per cent in February from 7.5 per cent in January, reaching the highest rate since January 1982, the US Labour Department said on Thursday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices sharply higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed by 0.8 per cent in February after rising by 0.6 per cent in January. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.5 per cent in February following a 0.6 per cent advance in January. The core price growth also met expectations. Before the Ukraine crisis, economists and policymakers had been hoping for a peak in year-over-year inflation this spring. But the outbreak of war has supercharged prices of crude oil, wheat and precious metals, heralding higher inflation for longer.

Meanwhile, eurozone investor sentiment took a dramatic hit in March, falling to a 16-month low due to the Ukraine conflict, survey results from the behavioural research firm Sentix showed on Monday. After two consecutive improvements, the investor confidence index in the currency bloc plunged to -7.0 in March from +16.6 in February. This was the lowest reading since November 2020 and well below economists’ forecast of 5.3. Both the current assessment and expectations weakened notably in March.

The current situation index declined by 11.5 points to 7.8, the lowest since last May. At the same time, the expectations index fell sharply by 34.8 points, which was the biggest fall in the data series. The expectations index reached -20.8 in March, the weakest since August 2012.

Finally, in Germany, industrial production growth accelerated at the start of the year, official data revealed on Tuesday, though the positive picture is likely to darken by the impact of the war in Ukraine. Production was up by 2.7 per cent in January on the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis, after rising by 1.1 per cent in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial output grew by 1.8 per cent, in contrast to the 2.7 per cent decline posted in the previous month. Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, production was three per cent lower in January. These data follow the publication a day earlier of figures showing incoming orders for industry had also risen by 1.8 per cent.

