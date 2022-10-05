US private equity fund 777 Partners took a stake in Australian football club Melbourne Victory Wednesday, adding to its burgeoning network of teams across Europe and South America.

The two sides described the agreement as “one of the biggest investment deals into a single sports team in Australian history”, without providing financial details or the size of the stake.

Miami-based 777 already owns or has stakes in Italian Serie B side Genoa, Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, Standard Liege in Belgium and France’s team Red Star FC.

