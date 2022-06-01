AC Milan said Wednesday that its current owners, investment fund Elliott Management, have agreed to sell the newly-crowned Italian A champions to rival fund RedBird for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
“The transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing no later than September 2022,” the club said in a statement, adding that, under the terms of the deal, Elliott will “retain a minority financial interest in the club and seats on the board of directors.”
Elliott Management acquired the Italian club in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong was unable to repay a loan he had taken out when he bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest in 2017.
In April, Italian media reported interest from Bahrain-based investment fund Investcorp, but the talks ended without a deal at the end of May.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us