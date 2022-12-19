American investment company Eagle Football Holding added to a growing international portfolio when it took control of Ligue 1 club Lyon on Monday, the French side announced in a press release.

The holding company is controlled by technology entrepreneur John Textor, who also has stakes in Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, Botafogo in Brazil and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

The deal, estimated to be worth more than 800 million euros ($850 million), was completed after more than six months of negotiations. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in June that the two sides had shaken hands on a deal.

