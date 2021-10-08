A US judge has recommended dismissing the civil rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo over an incident in Las Vegas more than a decade ago.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, alleges Ronaldo attacked her in a hotel room in 2009.

The Portuguese international has always denied allegations of sexual assault, insisting their encounter was consensual.

The criminal case against the Manchester United forward was dropped two years ago, with prosecutors saying there was no likelihood of conviction.

But Mayorga, who has waived her right to anonymity, took up a civil action for damages.

