Matt Turner said on Monday he is unfazed by a lack of minutes for Arsenal as he bids to establish himself as the United States’ first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup.

Turner, 28, who started eight of the USA’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, joined the Gunners in June on a long-term deal from the New England Revolution after being named Major League Soccer’s goalkeeper of the year in 2021.

However Turner has failed to dislodge first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale since moving to London, and has not featured in any of the Gunners’ seven Premier League fixtures to date.

Turner, though, does not believe a lack of minutes will hamper his match sharpness as the USA prepare for friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia—the team’s final games before heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

“The situation depends on how you approach training,” Turner told reporters on a video conference call.

