A report by the US State Department has sounded a warning on the “huge incidence” of human trafficking indicators in massage parlours dotted around Malta.

In its annual human trafficking report, published earlier this summer, the US said the government did not effectively enforce labour recruitment regulations or monitor massage parlours.

The report urges the government to implement licence controls and oversight of massage parlours and increase screening for human trafficking victims.

It said the authorities should also consider establishing a specialised police unit and specialised prosecutors, dedicated to human trafficking cases. The US said the government persists in its failure to meet minimum standards in several key areas.

Other problems flagged by US

“Perennial issues” with rule of law, corruption, slow court proceedings, and an understaffed police force continued to hamper prosecutions and convictions, with no prosecutions taking place in 2021, the US said.

The report highlighted how the 17-year delay of a trial of a former police officer who accused and admitted to facilitating sex trafficking concluded with an acquittal, and trafficking convictions continue to get overturned due to technicalities.

“Trafficking convictions were often overturned on appeal for administrative technicalities. In February 2022, a judge annulled the prison sentence for a 2020 sex trafficking conviction based on a technicality in court formalities.”

Malta has made some improvements compared to last year, including opening a new safe house for trafficking victims and establishing a vulnerability assessment team to help screen asylum-seekers.

The government also increased victim protection funding and the number of potential trafficking victims it identified and assisted compared with the prior year, the report says.

The US State Department report says that the approximate 9,000 refugees and 4,000 asylum-seekers in Malta are vulnerable to trafficking in the country’s informal labour market, including within the construction, hospitality and domestic work sectors.