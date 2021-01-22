Tonight one person residing in Malta could win the entire Mega Millions’ €799m jackpot. Place your bets in advance to attempt to match the five main numbers + Megaball.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to keep getting closer to €1bn. With a prize of €799m , you could have the golden opportunity to scoop it all up in Malta. Simply make sure to get your bets in before 23:00 EST tonight via Jackpot.com and you might just be in luck!

Placing your Mega Millions bets is super simple. All you need to do is log into your Jackpot.com account, visit the Mega Millions betting page and pick out five numbers between one and 70 and one Megaball from one to 25. If you don’t know which numbers are the ones for you, you can click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers generated at random order. Finally, you can complete your order by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.

Did you also know that Jackpot.com offers its Mega Millions players the option to subscribe?

Yes, for only €25.20 per month, you’ll get automatically placed bets for all 8 draws that happen on a monthly basis. You’ll also be saving €10.80 – as should you be betting without the subscription, you’d be betting €36.00 or more each and every month - now that’s a proper steal! You will also have the option to choose any numbers before a particular drawing and you can also cancel your subscription at any point in time.

To add, Jackpot.com also has a Mega Millions results page in which you as a player can benefit from. After each Mega Millions lottery draw, should you be so curious, you’ll be able to check this page out for the latest winning numbers results as it’s continuously being updated. Specifically, you should easily be able to compare your submitted numbers to the actual winning ones. Within this page, you can also sign yourself up to have your favourite lottery’s draw results sent to you by e-mail after each particular drawing. Nonetheless, if you become a Mega Millions winner from any of the nine various prize tiers, Jackpot.com will make sure to notify you via email with the good news and transfer your winnings to your account accordingly.

If the €799m Mega Millions jackpot is awarded by someone, it will be the third most massive jackpot ever in history to be won. This jackpot will, of course, come third after the two jackpots – which include Powerball with $1.586 billion which occurred on the 13th of January, 2016 and Mega Millions with $1.537 billion which happened on October 23, 2018.

The American dream is within your reach, so attempt to win the €799m prize by placing your bets before it goes live tonight.

Jackpot.com began in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. Follow their page on Facebook for more updates in regards to new launches, Superdraws or even discounts.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.