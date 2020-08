Weston McKennie has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from Schalke and will become the first American to play for the Italian champions, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

McKennie, 22, will move to Turin for an initial fee of 4.5 million euros (5.4 million), Juventus said in a statement.

