The US navy ship Mount Whitney (LCC 20) will enter Malta’s historic Grand Harbour on February 9. The ship’s last visit to Malta was in 2018.

While in Malta, the crew will enjoy several days of rest and get the chance to visit cultural and historical sites. In keeping with US Navy tradition, members of the crew volunteered to participate in community relations projects that support Malta’s local communities.

Mount Whitney serves as the Flagship for Commander, US Sixth Fleet, and Commander, Naval Striking and Support Force NATO. The ship has a complement of 160 enlisted personnel, 15 officers and 150 civilian mariners from Military Sealift Command.

Mount Whitney is named after a 14,505-foot peak in the Sierra-Nevada range in California, the highest point in the lower continental United States.

The ship was the first in the US Navy to permanently accommodate women on board.

The commanding officer is Captain Cassidy Norman. He has served as a naval test pilot, an executive and commanding officer of the VFA-83 “Rampagers,” and as executive officer of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Ashore, he served in the joint chiefs of staff, and as chief of staff for the Navy Warfare Development Command.